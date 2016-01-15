版本:
MOVES-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan COO to retire Jan. 31

Jan 15 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's chief operating officer, David Delaney, will retire Jan. 31, the fertilizer producer said on Friday.

Delaney has held the position in the Canadian company since 2010 and led the late stages of its mine expansion program.

Potash Corp said the presidents of the company's business units will report directly to the chief executive after Delaney's departure. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Diane Craft)

