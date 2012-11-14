版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四

Potash Corp to close two mines for eight weeks

TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, said on Wednesday it will close two of its Canadian potash mines for eight weeks each.

A notice on the company website said the Allan mine will close between Dec. 16 and Feb. 9, and the New Brunswick mine will shut down between Dec. 30 and Feb. 23. The company said it was an inventory-related shutdown "consistent with Potash Corp's practice of matching supply with market demand."

