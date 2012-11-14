Potash Corp to close two mines for eight weeks

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, said on Wednesday it will close two of its Canadian potash mines for eight weeks each.
A notice on the company website said the Allan mine will close between Dec. 16 and Feb. 9, and the New Brunswick mine will shut down between Dec. 30 and Feb. 23. The company said it was an inventory-related shutdown "consistent with Potash Corp's practice of matching supply with market demand."
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).