Potash Corp sees 2013 rebound in global potash shipments

Nov 15 Global shipments of potash are likely to rebound in 2013 to between 57 and 58 million tonnes, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Thursday.

Demand should increase as the top two consuming countries, China and India, boost purchases of the crop nutrient, Doyle said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Boston, which was broadcast on the web.

