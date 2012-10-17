UPDATE 5-Potash cuts outlook, shuts mines as China, India deals lag

* Cites delays in new contracts with China, India buyers
* Now expects full-year profit below $2.80 per share
* Will close 2 mines for 8 weeks
* Potash shares mixed
By Rod Nickel and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Oct 17 Potash Corp , the biggest
global producer of the crop nutrient potash, cut its full-year
earnings forecast for the second time in three months on
Wednesday and said it would temporarily shut two mines, citing
delays in signing new contracts with buyers in China and India.
Those two countries, along with the United States and
Brazil, are the world's biggest importers of Canadian potash.
They buy the crop nutrient through contracts that are generally
renewed annually at prices that are used as a benchmark for spot
sales.
"(Producers) set the potash price too high, the buyers can't
afford it and there's demand destruction going on," said analyst
Robert Winslow of National Bank Financial. "You can't have it
both ways - high demand and high pricing - so they're paying the
price for it."
Winslow has an "underperform" rating on shares of Potash
Corp and holds a Street-low price target on the U.S.-listed
stock of $37.
The weakening rupee and a cut in government fertilizer
subsidies have made potash more expensive for Indian farmers,
contributing to a stockpile of potash among North American
producers.
China is seen as amply supplied with potash for now, leaving
it in no hurry to sign contracts.
Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc sell
potash offshore through marketing agency Canpotex. They have
been waiting for new contracts with buyers in China and India
since late summer.
The cut by Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash in its
earnings forecast on Wednesday follows a cut it made in July,
largely to reflect the impact of an impairment charge. On
Wednesday, the company said its full-year earnings would be less
than $2.80 per share. In July, it forecast $2.80 to $3.20 a
share.
Third-quarter profit is expected to be at the low end of a
range of 70 cents to 90 cents a share, the company said.
Analysts had expected 83 cents per share.
"This bad news should already be (reflected) in the stock,"
analyst Vincent Andrews of Morgan Stanley said in a note to
clients.
Shares of Potash Corp rose nearly 1 percent to close at
$41.99 in New York, recovering from a 4 percent premarket drop
on the news of the lowered outlook. In Toronto, they closed at
$41.12, up 2 Canadian cents.
PRICE BREAKS, PRODUCTION CUTS SEEN
North American prices at the Port of Vancouver, the main
Canadian port for potash exports, hovered under $500 in
September, according to market data released by Potash Corp on
Monday. China paid $470 per tonne and India bought potash for
between $490 and $530 per tonne under previous contracts with
Canpotex, and both are in line for reductions, Lazard Capital
Markets analyst Edlain Rodriguez said.
Potash Corp also said Wednesday it would shut two potash
mines for eight weeks, to try to match supply to demand.
The company's biggest mine, at Lanigan, Saskatchewan, will
close between Nov. 18 and Jan. 12, while the Rocanville,
Saskatchewan, mine will be shut from Dec. 2 to Jan. 26.
The mines have annual operating capacity of 3.3 million
tonnes and 2.7 million tonnes respectively.
Potash Corp temporarily shut down Lanigan for about a month
this autumn to reduce its stockpile, but inventories of North
American producers were still 39 percent larger than the
five-year average in September.
"With India and China still out of the market and prices
under pressure, it's going to be a real challenge in the medium
term," Rodriguez said. "The magnitude (of Potash's forecast
reduction) might be a little higher than expected, but I don't
think it's a big surprise that numbers had to come down."
Indian fertilizer buyers are unlikely to agree to new potash
contracts until December at the earliest, the head of Indian
Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative (IFFCO), one of India's biggest
fertilizer makers, said last week.