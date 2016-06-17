Canpotex shelves plans for British Columbia shipping terminal

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Canpotex Ltd, the potash export sales arm for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Friday it would not build a planned shipping terminal at Prince Rupert in British Columbia.
Canpotex said the decision was based on economic and commercial considerations and that its export capacity in Vancouver, Saint John and Portland were sufficient.
Potash Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk had said in January that the suspension of production at an eastern Canadian mine could lead Canpotex to shelve plans to build the terminal. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.