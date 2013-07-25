Potash Corp profit rises, but outlook weakens

July 25 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but reduced its full-year outlook.

The company said it expected 2013 earnings of $2.45 to $2.70 per share, down from a prior forecast of $2.75 to $3.25.

Net earnings for the second quarter rose to $643 million, or 73 cents per share, from $522 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company took a large impairment charge on one of its investments.