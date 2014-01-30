Potash Corp posts drop in profit, sees weaker year ahead

Jan 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company, reported a sharply lower quarterly profit on Thursday and said it expected a weaker year in 2014.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter fell to $230 million, or 26 cents per share, from $421 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. Those results included $60 million in severance-related costs after the company cut its workforce by 18 percent.

Revenue dropped to $1.54 billion.