版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 18:28 BJT

Potash Corp profit falls, sees weaker second quarter

April 24, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertiliser company, said it expects a weaker second quarter after reporting a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.

First-quarter net earnings fell by nearly 39 percent year on year to $340 million, or 40 cents per share, while sales dropped 20 percent to $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Goodman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐