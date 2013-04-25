版本:
Potash Corp profit rises on higher shipments

April 25 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the world's largest producer by capacity of its namesake crop nutrient, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong shipments.

The company's net profit rose to $556 million, or 63 cents per share, from $491 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

