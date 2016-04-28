UPDATE 2-Potash Corp cuts 2016 profit forecast on weak demand, prices

* Cuts 2016 EPS to 60-80 cents from 90 cents-$1.20/shr
* Sees Q2 EPS 15-25 cents vs est of 27 cents
* Shares down 6 pct at $17.13 premarket
(Add Q2 profit forecast; details)
April 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, cut
its full-year profit forecast due to weak demand and lower
prices.
The U.S.-listed shares of the company, which also reported a
79.7 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, were down
more than 6 percent at $17.13 in light trading before the bell.
Potash prices have fallen sharply over the past year due to
overcapacity, declining farm income and weak currencies in major
consumers such as India and Brazil.
The company cut its 2016 earnings forecast to 60 cents-80
cents per share from 90 cents-$1.20 per share. Analysts on
average were expecting 90 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected second quarter profit of 15
cents-25 cents per share, also below the average estimate of 27
cents per share.
"Lower prices for all nutrients weighed on our performance
for the quarter and contributed to a more subdued outlook for
the year," Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said in a statement.
Potash cut the upper end of its 2016 potash sales volume
forecast to 8.8 million tonnes from 9.1 million tonnes. It
retained the lower end of the forecast at 8.3 million tonnes.
Weak demand and increasing competition pushed down potash
prices in North America while a lack of new contracts in China
and low demand from India impacted global potash deliveries in
the quarter, the company said.
Potash Corp had said in January that it did not expect weak
market conditions to improve soon, and suspended operations at
its newest mine, Picadilly in the Canadian province of New
Brunswick.
The company's net earnings fell to $75 million, or 9 cents
per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $370
million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 27.4 percent to $1.21 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's U.S.-listed shares
had fallen nearly 45 percent in the past year.
