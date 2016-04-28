UPDATE 2-Potash Corp cuts 2016 profit forecast on weak demand, prices

* Cuts 2016 EPS to 60-80 cents from 90 cents-$1.20/shr

* Sees Q2 EPS 15-25 cents vs est of 27 cents

* Shares down 6 pct at $17.13 premarket (Add Q2 profit forecast; details)

April 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, cut its full-year profit forecast due to weak demand and lower prices.

The U.S.-listed shares of the company, which also reported a 79.7 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, were down more than 6 percent at $17.13 in light trading before the bell.

Potash prices have fallen sharply over the past year due to overcapacity, declining farm income and weak currencies in major consumers such as India and Brazil.

The company cut its 2016 earnings forecast to 60 cents-80 cents per share from 90 cents-$1.20 per share. Analysts on average were expecting 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected second quarter profit of 15 cents-25 cents per share, also below the average estimate of 27 cents per share.

"Lower prices for all nutrients weighed on our performance for the quarter and contributed to a more subdued outlook for the year," Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said in a statement.

Potash cut the upper end of its 2016 potash sales volume forecast to 8.8 million tonnes from 9.1 million tonnes. It retained the lower end of the forecast at 8.3 million tonnes.

Weak demand and increasing competition pushed down potash prices in North America while a lack of new contracts in China and low demand from India impacted global potash deliveries in the quarter, the company said.

Potash Corp had said in January that it did not expect weak market conditions to improve soon, and suspended operations at its newest mine, Picadilly in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The company's net earnings fell to $75 million, or 9 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $370 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27.4 percent to $1.21 billion.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's U.S.-listed shares had fallen nearly 45 percent in the past year. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)