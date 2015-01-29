Potash Corp quarterly profit jumps 77 pct

Jan 29 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported a 77 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher realized prices and lower costs.

Net earnings rose to $407 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $230 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23.4 percent to $1.90 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)