UPDATE 1-Potash Corp's profit beats as potash sales rise, costs fall

(Adds details from the statement, share price)
Jan 29 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's biggest fertilizer company by market
capitalization, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by strong potash sales and lower costs.
The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 1.3 percent premarket.
Potash Corp, the second-biggest potash producer by output
after Russia's Uralkali OAO, said on Thursday that
improving phosphate market conditions are expected to support
better results in 2015.
The company reported a quarterly profit of 49 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 46 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Potash gross margin jumped 95 percent to $445 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rose 23.4 percent to $1.90 billion.
Potash Corp said it expected to sell 9.2-9.7 million tonnes
of potash in 2015, compared with last year's 7.1 million tonnes.
The company expects global shipments to range between 58-60
million tonnes in 2015.
The company said it expected full-year 2015 profit of $1.90
to $2.20 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit
of $2.12 per share.
Rival Mosaic Co forecast higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit earlier this month, while Canadian
fertilizer company Agrium Inc said it would buy back
shares and pay a larger percentage of free cash flow as
dividends.
Potash Corp's shares closed at $36.20 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)