UPDATE 1-Potash Corp posts lower-than-expected profit, shares fall

Jan 26 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by
weak prices, but said it expected potash sales volumes to rise
in 2017.
U.S.-listed shares of the company, which reported a 21.9
percent drop in fourth-quarter sales, were down 6 percent in
premarket trading on Thursday.
The company forecast 2017 potash sales volumes to rise to
8.7 million-9.4 million tonnes from 8.6 million in 2016.
Potash prices are hovering around their lowest in nearly a
decade, under pressure from bloated capacity and weakening farm
incomes, but they have edged higher since summer.
Potash Corp and rival Agrium Inc announced in
September a plan to merge, combining Potash Corp's fertilizer
capacity, the world's largest, and Agrium's farm retail network,
North America's biggest.
Agrium's chief executive said on Wednesday that the merger
had received regulatory approval from Russia and Brazil but was
awaiting approval from the United States, Canada, China and
India.
"The regulatory review and integration processes are
advancing, and we expect the transaction will close mid-2017,"
Potash Corp CEO Jochen Tilk said in a statement on Thursday.
The fertilizer company said it expected earnings of 35 cents
to 55 cents per share in 2017, including merger-related costs of
5 cents per share.
Potash Corp also said that it determined in the quarter that
the carrying value of certain assets should be assessed for
potential impairment.
The assessment is ongoing, with a particular focus on
phosphate, Potash Corp said, adding that the company expected to
complete the process no later than late February.
The company's net earnings plunged to $59 million, or 7
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $201
million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 9 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's sales fell to $1.06 billion from $1.35
billion.
