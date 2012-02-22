Potash Corp extends shutdowns at its largest mines

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO Feb 22 Potash Corp , the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Wednesday it has extended temporary shutdowns at its two largest potash mines as it continues to try to rein in inventory levels that are rising due to weak demand.
In a brief statement, the company said shutdowns at both its Rocanville and Lanigan potash mines in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan will be extended by four weeks until March 31.
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results