Potash Corp extends shutdowns at its largest mines

TORONTO Feb 22 Potash Corp , the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Wednesday it has extended temporary shutdowns at its two largest potash mines as it continues to try to rein in inventory levels that are rising due to weak demand.

In a brief statement, the company said shutdowns at both its Rocanville and Lanigan potash mines in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan will be extended by four weeks until March 31.

