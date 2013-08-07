Potash Corp sees BPC break-up as short-term

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 7 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Wednesday that he doesn't expect the breakup of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) to last long-term, and disputed predictions of a steep potash price drop.
Doyle said he does not see change ahead for the North American potash export company Canpotex Ltd, BPC's rival, and said there are no plans to change strategy.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.