Potash Corp sees BPC break-up as short-term

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 7 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Wednesday that he doesn't expect the breakup of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) to last long-term, and disputed predictions of a steep potash price drop.

Doyle said he does not see change ahead for the North American potash export company Canpotex Ltd, BPC's rival, and said there are no plans to change strategy.

