Potash Corp sees China stake in Uralkali as 'non event'

Sept 24 China's acquisition of a 12.5 percent
stake in Russian potash producer Uralkali looks to be
a "non-event," the chief financial officer of Canadian rival
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Tuesday.
China Investment Corp received the stake in a bond
exchange deal, leading to speculation that it could help Beijing
secure stable supplies of the soil nutrient and put new pressure
on prices.
"I can't imagine there would be any associated transactions
with this thing that would impair the valuation of the remaining
(shares of Uralkali)," Potash Chief Financial Officer Wayne
Brownlee said at the Scotiabank Agriculture and Fertilizers
conference in Toronto. "It just doesn't make sense to me from a
business basis, and so I think this is purely a passive
investment at this stage."