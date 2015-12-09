Canadian court fines Potash Corp in mine worker's death

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 A Canadian court has fined fertilizer producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after falling earth killed a worker in its Cory, Saskatchewan, potash mine.
Saskatchewan provincial court in Saskatoon on Wednesday fined the company C$280,000 ($206,000) for violating health and safety laws - namely failure to control movement of geological strata - after worker Jason Shulist was killed in February 2014. Strata are layers of rock or soil.
Potash Corp spokesman Randy Burton said the company has taken several steps to prevent a recurrence, including drilling bolts into the ceiling as precautions more often than in the past. The company is also developing ground-penetrating radar to help crews predict any problems.
Potash Corp was also fined last October for a 2012 fatality, when a machine used to move ore to conveyor belts backed over a worker. ($1 = 1.3579 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.