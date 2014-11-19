Amid deal frenzy, Continental Grain may sell stake in chicken unit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Continental Grain Co (CGC) may
sell a stake in its Wayne Farm poultry business, Chief Executive
Officer and Chairman Paul Fribourg said on Wednesday, joining a
year-long frenzy of deal making that has swept the meat market.
A move by CGC to raise capital by issuing equity or debt
could signal that the market is close to topping out as big
players prepare to cash in on soaring chicken prices.
Fribourg said it is logical for commodity companies
operating in highly cyclical markets to bolster balance sheets
during the "good times" ahead of the next downturn.
"There are many ways to raise capital to continue growing.
An IPO would be one," he said on the sidelines of a gathering at
IESE Business School.
Companies raising cash through debt or equity offerings
typically offer a 20 percent stake, he said. He added that the
idea was still under consideration and gave no time frame for
when a decision might be taken.
Wayne Farms is the sixth-largest U.S. vertically integrated
poultry producer, with 11 facilities and an annual output of
more than 2.5 million lb of product.
Speaking at the meeting, he said the chicken market's
fortunes have brightened considerably from four years ago, when
producers were struggling with low meat prices and soaring corn
futures. Profits have since fattened as consumers turn away from
beef and pork because tight supplies are driving up their retail
prices and production costs.
CGC would be joining a multi-billion dollar frenzy of deal
making in the meat industry that began with China's acquisition
of Smithfield Foods last year and accelerated with the bidding
war for Hillshire Brands Co earlier this year.
Founded as a grain merchant by Simon Fribourg two centuries
ago in Belgium, privately held CGC has become a multi-national
investment firm with a long history of partnerships and private
deals.
Continental, which has pushed for change in the industry,
was instrumental in getting China to buy the world's largest
pork producer, Smithfield Foods Inc, last year. CGC was
Smithfield's largest shareholder at the time.
Continental is one of the largest privately held
corporations in the United States, with estimated annual revenue
of $14 billion.
