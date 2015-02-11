BRIEF-Warburg Pincus cuts Poundland stake to 16.4 pct

BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Feb 11 Poundland Group Plc
* Warburg Pincus completes partial sale of Poundland ordinary shares
* Following strong demand, Warburg Pincus decided to increase size of offering to 35 million Poundland ordinary shares
* Shares have been placed at a price of 405 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £142 million
* Warburg pincus now holds approximately 41 million ordinary shares of Poundland, representing approximately 16.4% of its equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* TransCanada Corp says approval by its shareholders of appointment of 12 nominees as directors of TransCanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division