REFILE-Warburg Pincus cuts stake in Poundland to 16.4 pct

(Clarifies in last par that sale within 90 days requires bookrunners' consent)

LONDON Feb 11 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has reduced its stake in British discount retailer Poundland from 30.4 percent to 16.4 percent, it said on Wednesday, raising about 142 million pounds ($216 million) through a share placing.

Warburg Pincus had said on Tuesday that it planned to sell 25 million Poundland shares. However, it increased the size of the offering to 35 million shares because of strong demand.

The stake was placed at 405 pence per share.

Shares in Poundland, which last week said it had agreed a deal to buy smaller rival 99p Stores, closed at 416.9 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.04 billion pounds.

Poundland listed at 300 pence last March.

Warburg Pincus said it won't sell any more Poundland shares without the consent of JP Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse Securities, the joint bookrunners for the offering, for a period of 90 days. ($1 = 0.6561 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)