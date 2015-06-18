UPDATE 1-UK's Poundland cautious on first half outlook

(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 18 British discount retailer
Poundland cautioned that it expects trading in the
first half of its new financial year to be subdued after sales
growth slowed.
The firm, which sells all its products at the single price
point of 1 pound from 588 stores in the UK and Ireland, said on
Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 43.7 million
pounds ($69.1 million) in the year to March 29.
That was up 19 percent and in line with analysts' average
forecasts, while sales grew 12 percent to 1.12 billion pounds.
But sales on a constant currency basis for the 11 weeks to
June 14 grew just 4.1 percent, a slow down from growth of 7.1
percent in the fourth quarter of the firm's 2014-15 year and
growth of 10.2 percent in its third quarter.
With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount
retailers, both in general merchandise and food, are taking
sales from Britain's "big four" supermarkets - Tesco,
Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
However, there are signs major price cuts and service
improvements by the big four have started to stem the flow of
shoppers to the discounters.
Poundland said it expected the seasonally less important
first half to be relatively subdued, reflecting tough
comparative numbers and the weak euro.
It said the outlook for the second half was better,
reflecting softer sales comparables, a very strong first half
opening programme of at least 40 net new stores, against 28
stores last year, and the annualisation of last year's new store
programme.
In all Poundland expects to open at least 60 new stores in
the UK and Ireland in the 2015-16 year and continue with a trial
in Spain.
Shares in Poundland, which listed at 300 pence in March last
year and hit a high of 421 pence in February, closed Wednesday
at 311 pence, valuing the business at 769 million pounds.
In February Poundland said it had agreed to buy smaller
rival 99p Stores for 55 million pounds. However, the deal is
currently subject to a probe by Britain's competition watchdog,
with its findings not due until October.
($1 = 0.6326 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)