Some 1.35 million still without power after Sandy

NEW YORK Nov 5 Some 1.35 million homes and businesses were still without power on Monday afternoon because of damage from Hurricane Sandy, down only slightly from earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability reported.

New Jersey remains the state with the largest number of outages with 756,774, or 19 percent of its customers.

About half a million customers are still without power in New York, the report said.

The earlier report on Monday showed total outages closer to 1.4 million.

