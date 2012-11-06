版本:
Some 973,000 still without power on Tuesday after Sandy-DOE

NEW YORK, Nov 6 Electric utilities had restored
power to some 377,000 homes and businesses as of 9 a.m. EST
(1400 GMT) on Tuesday morning after repairing damage from
Hurricane Sandy, reducing the number of outages to 973,000 from
Monday night, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of
Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
    The number of customers without power on Monday night was
around 1.35 million.
    The number of affected states had dropped to six on Tuesday
from seven on Monday, with all customers in Ohio back to full
power, the report said. 
    At full peak, 21 states suffered power outages due to the
storm.

