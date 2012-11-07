版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 23:14 BJT

Some 650,000 without power in eastern US after Sandy - US govt

NEW YORK Nov 7 Electric utilities restored power to some 280,000 homes and businesses between Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) Wednesday morning after repairing damage from Hurricane Sandy, reducing the number of outages to around 650,000, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐