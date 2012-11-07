Some 650,000 without power in eastern US after Sandy - US govt

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france
NEW YORK Nov 7 Electric utilities restored power to some 280,000 homes and businesses between Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) Wednesday morning after repairing damage from Hurricane Sandy, reducing the number of outages to around 650,000, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes