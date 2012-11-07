版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 04:59 BJT

Nor'easter knocks out more power to US east after Sandy -US govt

NEW YORK Nov 7 The number of homes and businesses without power in eastern U.S. states rose by 22,000 by 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday as strong winds, rain and snow from a nor'easter pounded the U.S. east coast even as utilities worked to restore power after Hurricane Sandy.

Electric utilities said on Tuesday that power restoration would be interrupted and outages were expected to increase during Wednesday's storm.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐