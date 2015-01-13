版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 23:57 BJT

EPEX SPOT power bourse traded 10.4 pct more in 2014

* Spot wholesale power trading expands in Europe
    * Price-coupling initiatives cover more countries
    * New products respond to growth of volatile renewables

    FRANKFURT, Jan 13 Electricity trading volumes
for France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland grew 10.4 percent
in 2014 to 382 terawatt-hours (TWh), figures from European
prompt power exchange EPEX SPOT showed on Tuesday.
    The Paris-based bourse hosts spot trading in Germany and
Austria jointly, since there are no bottlenecks between them,
and in France and Switzerland, a region where power trades are
converging.
    It said cross-border pricing had expanded to include 17
countries overall, helped by the launch of more flexible
products such as a 15-minute German intraday call auction last
month.
    The auction helps operators make the frequent and precise
recalculations needed to cope with the uncertainties of
renewable energy supply.
    Overall, the EPEX day-ahead market traded 7 percent more
spot power in 2014, at 351.2 TWh. The region accounts for a
third of European power demand. EPEX made a push last November
to extend trading services, especially in eastern Europe.
    Its main contracts, Germany and Austria, have become the
European reference in terms of volumes, liquidity, and as a
price signal.
    Intraday market volumes increased by 33.5 percent to 30.8
TWh, helped by the start of Swiss intraday power trading in June
and an extension of 15-minute contracts to that region.
    EPEX SPOT, which currently has 224 trading members, is part
of EEX Group, which trades power futures, among other
products. 
    EEX completed a deal on Jan. 1 to take a majority stake in
French Powernext, aiming to compete better in gas with Britain's
National Balancing Point (NBP). 
    Here are the EPEX SPOT numbers in detail, including
year-on-year average price comparisons. Prices are in euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh).
    
 AREA              Volume 2014  Volume 2013  AVG PRICE
                                             14/13
 DAY-AHEAD POWER                                        
 Germany/Austria   262,920,580  245,566,864  32.76/37.78
 France             67,820,623   58,478,684  34.63/43.24
 Switzerland        20,466,889   18,742,997  36.79/44.73
                I                                       
 INTRADAY POWER                                         
 Germany/Austria    26,382,790   19,699,240             
 France              3,290,568    2,881,145             
 Switzerland         1,093,188       72,056             
 
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
