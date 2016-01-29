Europe's exchanges vie for dominance of wind power futures

* Nasdaq eyes expansion of wind products to Britain, Denmark
* EEX to launch wind products in Spring
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Jan 29 Two of Europe's major energy
exchanges are poised to battle for dominance in the market for
wind power futures, entering a space previously controlled by
insurance companies.
Wind power contributes around 12 percent of Germany's
electricity, providing a challenge for generators and power
traders who can be adversely affected by both too much and too
little wind causing inconsistent output.,
Nasdaq Commodities, a trading arm of U.S. group Nasdaq
, launched German wind power futures products in
December linked to a wind index which calculates wind strength.
"It's a market that has to develop but there are 40
gigawatts of installed wind capacity in Germany so there is big
potential," said Konstantin Lenz, Country Manager Commodities
Germany at Nasdaq Commodities.
EEX, majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse, has also
spotted the potential and will launch its own German/Austrian
wind power futures this spring.
"These are cross-commodity tools for anyone affected by the
impacts of either too much wind, reducing demand for
conventional generation, or not enough wind if you are counting
on wind production," said Maximilian Rinck, Power Expert at the
Business Development Team of EEX.
Both companies hope to use the products as a springboard to
other European markets.
"The UK is definitely on our list but also maybe Denmark and
Spain," said Nasdaq's Lenz. EEX's Rinck said his company could
also launch wind products in other regions.
Both Nasqaq and EEX said it was difficult to put a figure on
the size of the European wind power market but both believe the
potential could be huge.
Around 10 percent of Europe's electricity comes from wind
which could rise to 25 percent by 2030, according to the
European Wind Energy Association lobby group.
Insurance firms have offered tailored wind hedging products
for several years, but welcomed the new contracts.
"We don't see it as a threat," said Ralf Hungerbuehler,
Senior Originator Weather & Commodity Risks at insurance firm
Munich RE.
"The difference is really the complexity and the bespoke
nature of what is being offered. An exchange has a more off
-the-shelf approach and cannot offer every variable a client
might want," he said.
"Power traders will most likely use wind futures to manage
shorter-term daily and weekly positions. The insurers will be
interested in longer dated structures from several weeks to
years," said Ralph Renner, Head of European Origination at
insurance firm Endurance.
CME Europe, a subsidiary of CME Group offers
European products to hedge against temperature risks, but
declined to comment on wind futures. Intercontinental Exchange
does not have any specific weather products in Europe.
ICE "continually evaluates new opportunities to deliver
value to customers", a spokeswoman for ICE said, but
declined further comment.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)