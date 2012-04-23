TABLE-German utilities build, revamp power plants

FRANKFURT, April 23 The table below shows fossil fuel-fired electricity generation units which power plant operators are planning or building in Germany, according to information obtained by Reuters from energy industry association BDEW at the Hanover industrial fair. Including all projects over 20 megawatts (MW), some 84 units will be modernised or constructed worth an estimated 60 billion euros. BDEW's website listed 69 projects that are in the process of being approved, have received approval, are being built or tested. It separately listed 15 projects being planned. The table lists projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and gas projects where the capacity is not yet known but which look likely to exceed 200 MW. Smaller gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects with typically around 30 to 150 MW that are also planned or being built are not listed here.PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020 OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE RWE Power Neurath BoA II+III brown coal 2,100 2012* Vattenfall Europe Boxberg block R brown coal 675 2012* Trianel Borkum offshore wind 200 2012/3** Statkraft Huerth, Knapsack II gas 430 2013** SWB Bremen Gemeinschaftskraftwerk and others Bremen gas 420 2013** RWE Power Hamm D/E hard coal 1,530 2013** E.ON Kraftwerke Datteln 4 hard coal 1,055 2013** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 8 hard coal 874 2013** Trianel Luenen hard coal 750 2013** GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB Wilhelmshaven hard coal 731 2012** Steag/EVN Duisburg-Walsum 10 hard coal 725 2013** BARD Engineering Veja Mate offshore wind 400 2013*** BARD/Suedweststrom/ WV Energie Bard Offshore 1 offshore wind 400 2013** Heag/Munich utility/EGL others Global Techl1 offshore wind 400 2013*** RWE Innogy Nordsee Ost offshore wind 295 2013*** EnBW Baltic 2 offshore wind 288 2013*** WindMW Meerwind Sued/Ost offshore wind 288 2013*** Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2014*** Vattenfall Europe Hamburg-Moorburg hard coal 1,640 2014** Windreich MEG 1 offshore wind 400 2014*** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 350 2014*** Wpd Butendiek offshore wind 288 2014*** Vattenfall/Munich Dan Tysk offshore wind 288 2014*** Dong Energy Riffgrund 1 offshore wind 277 2014*** GKM Mannheim block 9 hard coal 911 2014/5** Windreich Austerngrund offshore wind 400 2015