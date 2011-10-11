UPDATE 1-Power-One slashes Q3 outlook

* Sees Q3 2011 revenue $240 million to $245 million

* Says power revenue down about 10 pct sequentially

Oct 11 Power-One Inc PWER.O, the world's second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market, lowered its revenue outlook for the third quarter in response to slower than anticipated demand.

Power-One cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to a range of $240 million to $245 million from $265 million to $280 million.

Analysts on average expect the company to report $272.8 million in third-quarter revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said power conversion revenue dropped 10 percent from the previous quarter while renewable energy revenue "was modestly lower."

Italy, which accounted for about half of Power-One's sales in 2010, pared back its solar subsidies earlier this year -- cutting demand in that market.

Power-One shares closed at $5.04 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)