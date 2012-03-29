Stagnant Europe power trade expected this year

* Economic crisis discouraged trading in 2012
* Germany should recover, acts as magnet
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, March 29 Trading volume in the
European wholesale power markets is unlikely to bounce back
after an estimated 12 percent contraction in 2011, a report by
research company Prospex said.
"...very few (market participants) foresee any striking
growth and a common view is that the market will simply tick
over," said Prospex in abstracts from the report, which is due
to be published on April 2.
Prospex cited the generally depressed economic environment,
which reduced the risk appetite of many operators, for the
downturn last year.
It deducted from research, analysis and interviews that
while 2012 was not expected to be as difficult, big rises, if
they were to come, would happen in later years.
Trading volumes at energy exchanges and in the
over-the-counter market fell to 9,645 terawatt hours (TWh) in
2011, 12 percent down from 2010, in six major countries and the
Nordic region, it said.
OTC trading accounted for 72 percent of the total.
Applying to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain,
Britain and the Nordics, it was only the second annual fall
since Prospex began monitoring the market in 1999. The other was
in 2004 after the collapse of trader Enron.
Prospex said Germany, where volumes fell 13 percent last
year, was the main trading place region with the Nordics, due to
its central position, interconnection capacity, easy trading
system and number of players.
It is highly liquid and its next Calendar Year contract has
become a benchmark for the continent as a whole, encouraging
neighbours to use the German market as a proxy for their own.
In the second most liquid market, the Nordics, trading
volumes fell 16 percent last year due to untypical weather.
Overall, its predominant hydroelectricity sector should
continue to drive big trading business there because it is
volatile and lures risk managers and spectators alike, Prospex
said.
Prospex said that France still does not have a large trading
market, chiefly because many traders were wary of EDF's
dominant role, and because of the close price correlation with
Germany.
The report identified eight big operators present in several
markets - utilities EDF, E.ON, RWE and
Vattenfall, and financial players Barclays Capital
, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, and Morgan Stanley.
The position of investment funds is small after being damaged
by counterparty credit concerns in the financial crisis.