Power Corp profit rises on financial results

BRIEF-SessionM says LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins co's Board of Directors
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Power Corp of Canada's quarterly profit rose 37 percent on stronger results at its financial services subsidiary, the holding company said on Wednesday.
Power, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family, earned C$314 million ($316.7 million), or 68 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$229 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company's 66-percent-owned Power Financial subsidiary reported a 37 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the release of a litigation provision at its Great-West Lifeco subsidiary.
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.
* Q4 revenue rises 2.2 pct (Adds shares, details from conference call, analyst comments)