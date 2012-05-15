版本:
Power Corp profit down as financial unit slips

May 15 Power Corp of Canada's net operating profit edged lower in the first quarter as results at its financial services subsidiary dipped, the holding company said on Tuesday.

Power, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family, had operating earnings of C$209 million ($209 million), or 45 Canadian cents a share, down from C$218 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

