UPDATE 1-Power Corp profit rises on financial unit strength

TORONTO Nov 11 Power Corp of Canada's
(POW.TO) quarterly profit rose on stronger results at its
financial services subsidiary and higher investment income, the
holding company said on Friday.
Power Corp, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais
family, earned C$190 million ($188 million), or 41 Canadian
cents share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with
a year-earlier profit of C$169 million, or 37 Canadian cents a
share.
Power Corp's main asset is a majority stake in Power
Financial Corp (PWF.TO).
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French and Allison Martell; editing by
Peter Galloway)