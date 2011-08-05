WRAPUP 1-Power cos shy to up FY outlook despite strong Q2

* PPL net profit up two-fold; rev up 69 pct

* AES net profit up 21 pct; rev up 16 pct

* Cos back FY earnings outlook (Follows alerts)

Aug 5 Cooler-than-expected weather and higher regulated utility customers helped power companies post strong results in the second quarter, but they are still uncertain about the rest of the year as they did not raise their full-year earnings outlook.

PPL Corp and AES Corp posted higher results than last year helped by improvement in gas rates and a robust international segment.

However, these companies are conservative about their full-year outlook as a decline in natural gas prices -- which generally set rates for electricity -- have resulted in lower margins for companies whose plants operate on nuclear and coal fuel.

"We expect to mitigate the impact of the Susquehanna outages with strong performance from our UK business and positive results in other aspects of our competitive supply business," PPL Chief Executive James Miller said in a statement.

Smaller peer AES, which had agreed to buy rival DPL Inc in April, said its results were bolstered by an acquisition in Northern Ireland and favourable foreign exchange rates.

PPL more than doubled its regulated utility customers in the quarter, while revenue at AES's regulated utility rose about 12 percent.

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL backed its 2011 forecast of $2.50 to $2.75 per share in earnings, and AES stood by its 2011 outlook of 97 cents-$1.03 a share.

"We note a pronounced weakness in industrial volumes in Kentucky that could pressure earnings in that jurisdiction," FBR Capital analyst Marc de Croisset said about PPL.

Smaller peer Portland General Electric Co's results were impacted by lower wholesale power prices due to abundant supply of power from hydroelectric projects, the company said. Portland backed its earnings of $1.90-$2.05 a share.

STRONG Y-O-Y RESULTS

For April-June, PPL's net profit rose more than two-fold to$196 million, or 35 cents a share, while revenue rose 69 percent to $2.49 billion.

AES's net attributable income rose 21 percent, while revenue rose 16 percent to $4.5 billion for the quarter.

PPL shares closed at $26.53 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, while AES shares closed at $10.75 on Thursday. Portland shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)