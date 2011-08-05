WRAPUP 1-Power cos shy to up FY outlook despite strong Q2

* PPL net profit up two-fold; rev up 69 pct
* AES net profit up 21 pct; rev up 16 pct
* Cos back FY earnings outlook
(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Cooler-than-expected weather and higher
regulated utility customers helped power companies post strong
results in the second quarter, but they are still uncertain
about the rest of the year as they did not raise their full-year
earnings outlook.
PPL Corp and AES Corp posted higher results
than last year helped by improvement in gas rates and a robust
international segment.
However, these companies are conservative about their
full-year outlook as a decline in natural gas prices -- which
generally set rates for electricity -- have resulted in lower
margins for companies whose plants operate on nuclear and coal
fuel.
"We expect to mitigate the impact of the Susquehanna outages
with strong performance from our UK business and positive
results in other aspects of our competitive supply business,"
PPL Chief Executive James Miller said in a statement.
Smaller peer AES, which had agreed to buy rival DPL Inc
in April, said its results were bolstered by an
acquisition in Northern Ireland and favourable foreign exchange
rates.
PPL more than doubled its regulated utility customers in the
quarter, while revenue at AES's regulated utility rose about 12
percent.
Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL backed its 2011 forecast
of $2.50 to $2.75 per share in earnings, and AES stood by its
2011 outlook of 97 cents-$1.03 a share.
"We note a pronounced weakness in industrial volumes in
Kentucky that could pressure earnings in that jurisdiction," FBR
Capital analyst Marc de Croisset said about PPL.
Smaller peer Portland General Electric Co's results
were impacted by lower wholesale power prices due to abundant
supply of power from hydroelectric projects, the company said.
Portland backed its earnings of $1.90-$2.05 a share.
STRONG Y-O-Y RESULTS
For April-June, PPL's net profit rose more than two-fold
to$196 million, or 35 cents a share, while revenue rose 69
percent to $2.49 billion.
AES's net attributable income rose 21 percent, while revenue
rose 16 percent to $4.5 billion for the quarter.
PPL shares closed at $26.53 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange, while AES shares closed at $10.75 on Thursday.
Portland shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)