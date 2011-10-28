WRAPUP 1-US power cos post weak earnings, see mixed 2012

Oct 28 Hurricane Irene and weaker weather-related energy demand hurt quarterly results at some U.S. power utilities, which gave mixed signals for the coming year on uncertain global economic conditions.

While Dominion Resources and Calpine Corp posted lower quarterly profit hurt by higher costs, Constellation Energy Group Inc posted a profit below expectations.

In contrast, other power utilities posted strong quarterly results earlier this week helped by a pick-up in industrial sales and rate hikes.

Dominion, which faced major outages due to Hurricane Irene, said it was affected by lower weather-related sales in its regulated electric service business, and lower contributions from producer services.

But the Richmond, Virginia-based company shrugged off the weakness by saying it expects annual operating earnings per share growth of 5-6 percent beginning next year.

The producer and transporter of energy, which operates a natural gas storage system with 947 billion cubic feet of storage capacity, is betting on projects that would be ready by 2012.

Smaller peer Calpine is conservative about the coming year and expects financial growth only in 2013.

"This is an unprecedented time in the power generation industry on both the environmental and competitive market fronts," Calpine Chief Executive Jack Fusco said.

Houston-based Calpine's lower commodity margins affected third-quarter earnings.

Constellation Energy, which is to be acquired by Exelon Corp , posted an estimates-lagging profit hurt by higher costs, as it struggled to restore power after outages. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; additional reporting by Sumit Jha; Editing by Don Sebastian)