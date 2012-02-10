UPDATE 1-Calpine Corp posts 4th-qtr loss

FEB 10 Power company Calpine Corp posted a fourth-quarter loss, on an adjusted basis, hurt by lower commodity margins and reduced income tax benefits but tightened its outlook for the year backed by more customers switching from coal to gas.

Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $13 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $43 million, compared with a profit of $62 million.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.6 billion to $1.72 billion for the year.

It had earlier forecast EBIDTA of $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion.

Smaller peer Alliant Energy Corp cut its earnings outlook as it decided to shed its RMT unit this year.

For 2012, Alliant cut its earnings forecast to $2.75 to $3.05 per share from its earlier view of $2.80 to $3.10.

The company has said problems with a subcontractor at RMT, which provides environment-friendly energy solutions, has led to "significant additional costs" at the unit. The subsidiary has filed a suit against the subcontractor.