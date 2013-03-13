CORRECTED-Power Financial profit falls short of expectations

Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
(In today's story, corrects year-earlier adjusted earnings per share in second paragraph, adds "operating earnings" in lead for Great-West)
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's Power Financial Corp said on Wednesday profit fell in the fourth quarter as earnings at its IGM Financial mutual funds unit dipped and operating earnings at its Great-West Lifeco insurance unit were little changed.
The Montreal-based company said it had operating earnings of C$406 million ($396 million), or 57 Canadian cents a share, down from C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year earlier.
($1 = 1.0254 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bob Burgdorfer)
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.