UPDATE 3-Power Financial profit climbs on insurance

* Q2 EPS C$0.72 vs analyst estimate of C$0.62
* Higher profit at insurance, mutual fund units
* Parent Power Corp also tops estimates
TORONTO, Aug 5 Power Financial Corp's (PWF.TO)
quarterly profit rose 20 percent due to stronger results at its
insurance and mutual fund subsidiaries, the company said on
Friday.
The Winnipeg-based holding company's results also
contributed to a doubling of profit at its parent, Power Corp
(POW.TO), which also reported second-quarter results on
Friday.
Both are part of the financial and communications empire
controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family.
Power Financial earned a net C$507 million ($517 million),
or 72 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter. That was up from
C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The result, driven mainly by gains at insurance subsidiary
Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), topped analysts' expectations of a
profit of 62 Canadian cents per share.
Power Financial owns 68 percent of Great-West and also
holds 57 percent of IGM Financial (IGM.TO), Canada's largest
mutual fund company.
Despite the stronger profit, analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy
of RBC Capital Markets cut his 12-month share-price target on
the company to C$33 from C$35 to reflect expectations of lower
earnings from Great-West and IGM in 2012.
Power Corp. earned C$356 million, or 77 Canadian cents a
share, up from C$165 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, in
the year-before quarter.
The result topped analysts' expectations of a profit of 59
Canadian cents a share.
Power Financial's shares eased 1 Canadian cent at C$27.19
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, while Power Corp
slipped 6 Canadian cents to C$24.12.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
