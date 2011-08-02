UPDATE 1-Power Integrations sees Q3 below Street on weak phone sales

* Q2 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.43

Aug 2 Power Integrations Inc , a maker of analog integrated circuits, posted quarterly profit in line with market estimates but forecast weak third-quarter revenue hurt by lower-than-expected sales at its mobile phone customers.

The maker of power conversion chips expects revenue for the third quarter to be $74 million-$80 million, below mean analyst expectations of $84.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company reported net income for second-quarter at $10.6 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $ 15.6 million, or 53 cents per share, last year, it said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share, in line with analysts expectation.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $80.2 million above the market consensus of $79.5 million.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent in extended trade to $31.76. They closed at $33.27 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)