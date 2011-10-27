UPDATE 1-Power-One Q3 profit falls, sees weak Q4 rev

* Q3 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.18
Oct 27 Power-One Inc , the world's
second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market,
posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast weak fourth-quarter
revenue citing uncertain global macroeconomic conditions.
The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent in extended
trade on Thursday.
Power-One projected fourth-quarter revenue of $220-$250
million, while analysts, on average, were expecting $266.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September profit fell to $40.6 million, or 27 cents a
share, from $62.9 million, or 40 cents a share, last year.
Revenue slipped 20 percent to $245 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents a
share, on revenue of $247.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power-One is a major supplier of inverters in top solar
markets Italy and Germany. Italy, which accounted for about half
of Power-One's sales in 2010, pared back its solar subsidies
earlier this year, hurting demand in the market.
Shares of the Camarillo, Calafornia-based company closed at
$4.93 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)