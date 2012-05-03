UPDATE 1-Power-One sees strong Europe demand boost 2nd-qtr sales

* Q1 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.08

* Q1 rev $226 mln vs est $204.2 mln

* Sees Q2 rev $240-$260 mln

* Shares up 1.6 pct after the bell

May 3 Power-One Inc, the world's second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market, posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results but forecast higher second-quarter sales on strong demand in Europe.

For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue of $240 million to $260 million. Analysts were expecting $229.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects higher demand for residential and commercial inverters in Europe to continue into the second quarter as customers commission photovoltaic assets ahead of the expected reductions in subsidies, CEO Richard Thompson said in a statement.

January-March profit fell to $5 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

First-quarter net sales fell by about 8 percent to $226 million.

Analysts, on an average, had pegged profit at 8 cents a share on revenue of $204.2 million for the quarter.

Shares of the Camarillo, California-based company rose about 1.6 percent after the bell. They closed at $4.43 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.