UPDATE 1-Power-One sees strong Europe demand boost 2nd-qtr sales

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.08
* Q1 rev $226 mln vs est $204.2 mln
* Sees Q2 rev $240-$260 mln
* Shares up 1.6 pct after the bell
May 3 Power-One Inc, the world's second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market, posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results but forecast higher second-quarter sales on strong demand in Europe.
For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue of $240 million to $260 million. Analysts were expecting $229.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects higher demand for residential and commercial inverters in Europe to continue into the second quarter as customers commission photovoltaic assets ahead of the expected reductions in subsidies, CEO Richard Thompson said in a statement.
January-March profit fell to $5 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
First-quarter net sales fell by about 8 percent to $226 million.
Analysts, on an average, had pegged profit at 8 cents a share on revenue of $204.2 million for the quarter.
Shares of the Camarillo, California-based company rose about 1.6 percent after the bell. They closed at $4.43 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.