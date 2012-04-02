Local builders in race for Polish power plant deal

* Three Polish builders among bidders

WARSAW, April 2 Poland's Polimex-Mostostal , Mostostal Warszawa and PBG are among seven bidders seeking to build a 12 billion to 15 billion zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired plant in the north of Poland, they said on Monday.

Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, is seeking a general contractor for Elektrownia Polnoc, a major project consisting of two 1,000 megawatt blocks to be completed by 2016-2017.

Polimex-Mostostal said it was bidding for the contract with Japan's Hitachi while Mostostal Warszawa said it has partnered with Canada's SNC Lavalin. PBG said it placed a bid via its unit Rafako.

Poland's coal-dependent power sector is in need of heavy investment in new generation because many plants are obsolete and power demand in the European Union nation is increasing.

At the same time, the country faces an uphill battle to meet tough EU targets of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent by 2020.