Bazaarvoice agrees to sell assets under U.S. pressure

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 24 Online review company Bazaarvoice Inc has agreed to undo a 2012 merger with a rival, which had been challenged by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Bazaarvoice will sell the PowerReviews assets to a company called Viewpoints, Bazaarvoice said in a separate release. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.