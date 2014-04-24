版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 04:55 BJT

Bazaarvoice agrees to sell assets under U.S. pressure

WASHINGTON, April 24 Online review company Bazaarvoice Inc has agreed to undo a 2012 merger with a rival, which had been challenged by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Bazaarvoice will sell the PowerReviews assets to a company called Viewpoints, Bazaarvoice said in a separate release. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐