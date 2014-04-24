UPDATE 1-Bazaarvoice agrees to sell assets under U.S. pressure

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background on antitrust challenge to deal, share price)
WASHINGTON, April 24 Software company Bazaarvoice Inc has agreed to undo a 2012 merger with a rival that had been challenged by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Austin, Texas-based Bazaarvoice, which helps companies manage online consumer reviews, will sell the PowerReviews assets it purchased two years ago to a company called Viewpoints, Bazaarvoice said in a separate release.
The decision came after Bazaarvoice lost a fight with the Justice Department in January.
A federal court ruled the deal was illegal under antitrust law because it could lead to one firm dominating the online product rating and review market.
Bazaarvoice had purchased PowerReviews for $168.2 million. Both companies help firms use social media to advertise and also try to control any damage to clients' reputations from bad reviews.
Bazaarvoice shares closed at $6.80, down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.