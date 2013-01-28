Powerwave Technologies files for bankruptcy protection

Jan 28 Powerwave Technologies Inc, which makes wireless antennas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday as its losses ballooned over the past year.

The company listed assets of $213.5 million and liabilities of $396.1 million, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company reported a net loss through the first nine months of 2012 of $153.1 million, compared with a net loss of $35.0 million in same period a year before, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of Powerwave fell 77 percent to 7.02 cents on Nasdaq in Monday morning trade.