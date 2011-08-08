UPDATE 1-Pozen's migraine drug patents upheld in litigation

* Court blocks approval for Par Pharma, Dr. Reddy's ANDAs till 2025

* Alphapharm's ANDA not to be approved till 2017 (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Pozen Inc said a U.S. district court gave a verdict in the drugmaker's favor in a litigation involving several pharmaceutical companies which had filed for marketing approvals for generic versions of Pozen's migraine drug.

The court ordered that Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) of Par Pharmaceutical Inc and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will not be approved until at least Feb. 2, 2025.

Alphapharm Pty Ltd's ANDA will not be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) till at least Aug. 14, 2017.

Pozen has three U.S. patents on the migraine drug Treximet licensed to GlaxoSmithKline .

Two of the patents expire in August 2017 and one in October 2025.

In March, Pozen had filed a motion to prevent Par Pharma from launching a copycat version of Treximet. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)