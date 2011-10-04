UPDATE 1-Pozen gives 2011 outlook below Street

* Sees 2011 rev $18-19 mln vs est $20 mln

* Sees 2011 net loss $27-$29 mln vs est loss $24 mln

Oct 4 Pozen Inc forecast full-year revenue slightly below market expectations following a district court ruling that upheld its patents for migraine drug Treximet.

The company, which in March chose not to give an outlook, forecast a net loss of $27-$29 million on revenue of $18-19 million for 2011.

Analysts were expecting a net loss of $24 million on revenue of $20 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In August, the company said a U.S. district court in Texas upheld the drugmaker's litigation involving several pharmaceutical companies which had filed for marketing approvals for generic versions of Treximet.

Pozen said it expects the royalty from Treximet sales to continue at 18 percent of net sales through August 2017.

Pozen shares closed at $2.26 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)