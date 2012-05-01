UPDATE 1-Pozen posts wider loss, to review forecast

* Q1 loss/share $0.28 vs est view $0.26
* Says in talks with potential partners on lower dose of
stomach ulcer drug
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
May 1 Pozen Inc posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said it was re-evaluating
its full-year outlook after U.S. health regulators suggested
dosage changes for its experimental stomach ulcer drug, sending
its shares down 10 percent.
The drugmaker's decision comes days after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration suggested that the company seek approval for
a lower version of its drug, PA32540, indicating the need for
more trials.
The company, which said it would not conduct further
late-stage studies of a lower dose, did not give an estimate of
related costs at the time.
The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $8.4 million,
or 28 cents a share, compared with $5.7 million, or 19 cents a
share, a year ago.
Analysts, on an average, expected the company to post a loss
of 26 cents a share, on revenue of $1.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pozen also said on Tuesday that it was on track to sign a
partnership on its stomach ulcer drug by the end of the year.
It added that it was in discussions with potential partners
on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's request for data on a
lower dose of the stomach ulcer drug.
The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company's shares were
down 7 percent at $6.19 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They have
fallen 14 percent since the FDA request for additional data last
week.