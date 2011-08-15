UPDATE 1-Carlyle in talks to buy PPD-source

* Carlyle in exclusive talks with PPD - source
* Talks still could fall apart - source
(Adds details, background)
PHILADELPHIA Aug 15 Private equity firm
Carlyle Group CYL.UL is in talks to buy drug research
services provider Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc
PPDI.O, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Bloomberg earlier reported the news.
The company said in July its board had asked management to
review its strategic plan. PPD could fetch around $4 billion,
or about $35-$37 a share, industry analysts said at the time.
PPD, which mostly provides late-stage drug research
services to drugmakers, has a market capitalization of $3.03
billion. Its stock closed at $31.51, up $4.91 on Monday.
Carlyle may seek to include another private equity firm
into the deal, said the source, who declined to be named
because the talks were not public.
The discussions with Carlyle may still falter and a deal
could fail to emerge, the source said.
Carlyle and PPD were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, additional
reporting by Megan Davies in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)
