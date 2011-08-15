Carlyle in talks to buy PPD-source

PHILADELPHIA Aug 15 Private equity firm Carlyle Group CYL.UL is in talks to buy drug research services provider Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc PPDI.O, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bloomberg earlier reported the news.

The company said in July its board had asked management to review its strategic plan. PPD could fetch around $4 billion, or about $35-$37 a share, industry analysts said at the time.

Carlyle and PPD were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York) (For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to here)